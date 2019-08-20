UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Forecast For KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:31 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met Office Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Bajaur districts during next 24 to 48 hours.

It said that isolate rain-thunderstorm occurred in Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat divisions during the last 24 hours. Rain recorded (in mm) was Kalam 09, Pattan 08, Besham 06, Parachinar 04, Malamjaba & Saidu Sharif (each) 03, Dir 01 and Peshawar city Trace.

The maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours in main cities of the province was Peshawar 32C, DI Khan 35, Bannu 34, Chitral 31, Parachinar 26, Kalam 24, Malamjaba 21, and Balakot 32.

