Hot, humid weather forecast for most parts of KP

The meteorological department here Thursday forecast mostly hot and humid weather in most parts of the province with chances of scattered rain-thunderstorm and strong winds in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The meteorological department here Thursday forecast mostly hot and humid weather in most parts of the province with chances of scattered rain-thunderstorm and strong winds in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan.

Scattered rain and thunderstorm is also expected in Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Malakand, Lower and Upper Dir, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Chitral, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, and Orakzai districts.

Met office also predicted isolated rain and thunderstorm with strong winds at Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan and Tank districts.