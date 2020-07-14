UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot & Humid Weather Forecast In City Lahore

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 08:58 PM

Hot & humid weather forecast in city Lahore

The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm with chances of rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Gujrat during the evening and night time on Tuesday.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A weak westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 & 28 centigrade, respectively on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Gujrat Rawalpindi Jhelum Attock

Recent Stories

100% of Sharjah government employees to return to ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority uses Artificial Intelligenc ..

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

President of Comoros receives UAE delegation

2 hours ago

Children immunization service restarts at MCI's me ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes structure ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.