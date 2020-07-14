Hot & humid weather forecast in city Lahore

The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm with chances of rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Gujrat during the evening and night time on Tuesday.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A weak westerly wave is also present over western and upper parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 & 28 centigrade, respectively on Tuesday.