Hot, humid weather forecast in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather conditions are expected in most parts of the Punjab province including its capital during the next 24 hours.

However, the Met office said that rain/wind-thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

On Saturday, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 degree celsius in the city.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

During the past 24 hours, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi and Lahore divisions, while weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.