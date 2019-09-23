Hot, humid weather forecast in most parts of country 23 Sep 2019

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:57 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during last 24 hours.

However, rains/wind-thunderstorm is expected at Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions and Kashmir.

Rains/ wind thunderstorm occurred at few places at Mithi and Islamabad.

According to synoptic situation seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are also penetrating in north eastern and southern parts of the country and likely to intensify on Tuesday.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Sindh: Mithi 02, and Islamabad (Saidpur 01).

Today's highest maximum temperatures were remained at Sibbi, Turbat 43C, Lasbella and Nokkundi 42 C.

