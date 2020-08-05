Hot, humid weather forecast, isolated rain

Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. Rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in South Punjab, Sindh, Eastern Balochistan. Isolated rain wind-thundershowers is likely in Northeastern Punjab and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday has forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. Rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in South Punjab, Sindh, Eastern Balochistan. Isolated rain wind-thundershowers is likely in Northeastern Punjab and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, hot and very humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind-thundershowers occurred in Punjab.

Rainfall(mm):_Punjab: Sargodha 16, Layyah 10.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 46C, Sukkur and Dadu 44C. Seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Strong monsoon currents are likely to reach central and southern parts of the country from Thursday.