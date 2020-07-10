UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At Isolated Places

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:36 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Saturday. However, rain-thundershowers (with dust-storm/gusty winds) are expected in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from Arabian sea are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during next 48 hours.

During past 24 hour, Rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and south Balochistan. Weather remained hot & humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Chakwal 10, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05, Kalam 03, Mirkhani, Dir 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 03, Skardu, Astore 02, Gilgit, Bagrote 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 03, Lasbella 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Turbat 46C, Sibbi, Dadu 45C and Mohenojodaro 44C.

