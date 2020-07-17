Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at isolated places

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Friday.

However, rain/wind-thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lower Sindh, northeast Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dust-thunderstorm/rain is also expected in southern Punjab and upper Sindh during the period.Past 24 Hour WeatherRain wind-thunderstorm occurred in lower Sindh, upper & central Punjab, lower Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Weather remained hot and humid elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Sindh: Mithi 55, Badin 30, NagarParkar 17, Chhor 03, Punjab: Lahore (City 46, AP 30), Noorpur Thal 17, Sahiwal 16, Islamabad (Golra 14, Bokra 08, AP, Z.

P 06), Bhakkar, Murree 09, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06), Jhelum 06, Faisalabad 05, Jhang 03, Gujrat 01, Kashmir: (Muzaffarabad (AP 25, City 18), Garhidupatta 08, Rawalakot 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 11, Lasbella 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 06, Kohat 04, Kakul, Saidu Sharif 02, Kalam 02, Takht Bhai, Bannu 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit, Chillas 03, Bagrote 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Sibbi 47C, Dadu 46C, Dalbandin and Mohenjodaro 44C.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country from Bay of Bengal.