Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At KPK, Punjab, Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Thursday.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

A shallow westerly wave is present over northern areas of the country, while weak moist currents are also penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in central/south Punjab Balochistan,Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Multan (A/P 40,City 22), D. G Khan 22, Khanewal 18, Kot Addu 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Parachinar 05, Bannu 04, Balochistan: Khuzdar, Barkhan 04, Panjgur, Dalbandin, Quetta and Kalat 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Dadu, Mohenjodaro 47, Larkana 46, Jacobabad, Rohri and Sibbi 45C.

