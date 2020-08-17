Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday.

According to Met office, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and lower Sindh.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Sialkot (city 40, Airport 04), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 15, Chaklala 02), Islamabad (Zeropoint 12, Airport 12, Golra 11, Saidpur 02), Gujranwala 13, Gujrat 02, Sindh: Chhor 04, Badin 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa: Kakul 06.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C):Nokkundi 46C, Dalbandin, Sibbi, Chillas and Dadu 45C.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country.