UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At Scattered Places

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 11:53 PM

Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During past 24 hour, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Chakwal 47, Islamabad (Golra 23, Saidpur 13, Bokra 06, Zero Point 03, Airport 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 15, Shamsabad 14), Bahawalnagar 15, Multan (Airport 12), Sargodha 08, Okara 03, Lahore, Bahawalpur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 34, Upper 01), Saidu Sharif 12, Parachinar 09, Malam Jabba, Buner 04, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 20, City 11), Garhi Dupatta 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 25, Khuzdar 06, Lasbela 04, Loralai 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Noorpurthal, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 43C and Dadu and Sukkur 42C.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Saidpur Parachinar Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Saidu Bahawalnagar Chakwal Dadu Dir Barkhan Khuzdar Lasbela Loralai Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Buner Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

2 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

3 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

4 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

4 hours ago

Cambodia to Suspend Air Services With Philippines ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.