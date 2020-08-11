Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During past 24 hour, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Chakwal 47, Islamabad (Golra 23, Saidpur 13, Bokra 06, Zero Point 03, Airport 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 15, Shamsabad 14), Bahawalnagar 15, Multan (Airport 12), Sargodha 08, Okara 03, Lahore, Bahawalpur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 34, Upper 01), Saidu Sharif 12, Parachinar 09, Malam Jabba, Buner 04, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 20, City 11), Garhi Dupatta 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 25, Khuzdar 06, Lasbela 04, Loralai 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Noorpurthal, Nokkundi, Dalbandin 43C and Dadu and Sukkur 42C.

According to synoptic situation, monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.