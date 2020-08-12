Hot, humid weather forecast, rain at scattered places

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Khuzdar, Lasbella, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Islamabad.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Balochistan: Khuzdar 27, Lasbella 19, Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 25, ZP 11, Bokra 08, AP 06, Golra 04), Gujrat 05, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 01), Sindh: Karachi (University road 02, Jinnah Terminal, Kemari and Saadi Town 01).

Today's recorded highest maximum temperature's (C): Chillas 44C, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Dadu and Bhakkar 43C.

According to synoptic situation, Weak monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.