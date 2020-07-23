UrduPoint.com
Hot & Humid Weather Forecasts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:58 PM

Hot & humid weather forecasts

Hot and humid weather was witnessed in the Sukkur, Khairpur and its adjoining areas on Thursday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Hot and humid weather was witnessed in the Sukkur, Khairpur and its adjoining areas on Thursday while local Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours.

The Met officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weatheris expected in most parts of the northern Sindh.

More Stories From Weather

