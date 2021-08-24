UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather In Most Parts Of Balochistan

Tue 24th August 2021

Hot, humid weather in most parts of Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.0 degrees centigrade and 7.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

