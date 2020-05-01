Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 35 to 37 and 26 to 28, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.