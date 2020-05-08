UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:04 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However windy conditions may prevail in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Sh.Banazirabad divisions during evening spell during the next 24 hours.

