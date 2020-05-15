Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Saturday

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and western diarists of Hyderabad division. Hot/very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours.