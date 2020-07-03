UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 29 to 31, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

