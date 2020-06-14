UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in Sindh. Partly cloudy/cloudy and humid conditions are expected along the coast during the next 24 hours.

