UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:55 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas division, Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Sanghar districts during the next 24 hours.

The PMD's weather outlook issued on Wednesday predicted that hot and relatively humid condition continue to prevail in Sindh over the next 24 hours.

The very Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAKE" after intensifying into extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm has crossed Indian Gujrat on Tuesday night and likely moved Northeast-ward.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Weather Storm Gujrat Jamshoro Thatta Badin Sanghar From

Recent Stories

UK nods Pakistan, Indian teams for entry for upcom ..

22 minutes ago

Over one lac persons have been vaccinated in Multa ..

5 minutes ago

Russian-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission to Conv ..

5 minutes ago

Cotton futures close lower

5 minutes ago

Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying ..

6 minutes ago

KP govt distributes cheques among heirs of frontli ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.