Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:24 PM

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 25 to 27, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the Province during the next 24 hours.

However dust-thunderstorm/light rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

