Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Tuesday

Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:39 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 35 to 37 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh while hot and humid weather may prevail along the cost during the next 24 hours.

