Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over the province, however fair/partly cloudy condition is expected along coast over the next 24 hours.