Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:37 PM

Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 and 26 to 28, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh in the next 24 hours.

