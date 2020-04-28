Hot, humid weather likely in Karachi on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 and 26 to 28, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 75 to 85 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.