Hot, Humid Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Dust storm/dust-raising winds are likely in central and southern districts of Sindh, while rain-thunderstorm is expected in southeast/coastal areas during the period.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was present over the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower occurred at isolated places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded was in Punjab: Sialkot (Airport) 13mm, Jhelum 05, Gujrat 02 and Kashmir: Rawalakot 11 mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 44 C, Nokkundi and Sibbi 43 C.

