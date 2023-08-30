Hot, humid weather likely in Sindh

The Meteorological Department Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of Sindh during next 24 hours while drizzle or light rain might occur along the coast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department Wednesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of Sindh during next 24 hours while drizzle or light rain might occur along the coast.

According the met office, weather remained dry in the province during the previous 24 hours while the highest temperature was recorded in Dadu where mercury touched the 40C .

The maximum temperature in Nawabshah, Moen Jo Daro and Sukkur was recorded 39C, Karachi 33 C, Hyderabad 37 C, Thatta 33 C and in Mithi 36 C.