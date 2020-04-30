Hot, humid weather likely on Friday

The Meteorological department Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain to 37C and 28C, respectively, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the Sindh during the next 24 hours.