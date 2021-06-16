UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather Likely To Persist In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust storm or light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust storm or light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were expected to remain from 29 to 31degrees centigrade and 36 to 38 degrees centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot/very hot and dry weather was likely to prevail in most parts of the province, however, isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain might occur in Sukkur Division, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Dadu & Jamshoro Districts while hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle was also expected in Tharparkar district and along the coast

