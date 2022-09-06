Hot, humid weather likely to persist in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower may occur in few districts of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating central and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bahawalnagar and Sialkot.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 21mm, Kakul 10, Saidu Sharif 07, Malam Jabba 05, Balakot 01 and Punjab: Bahawalnagar 08 and Sialkot 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 41 C, Dalbandin and Sibbi 40C.