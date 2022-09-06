UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Hot, humid weather likely to persist in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country.

However, rain-thundershower may occur in few districts of Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Arabian sea were penetrating central and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind-thundershower occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bahawalnagar and Sialkot.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 21mm, Kakul 10, Saidu Sharif 07, Malam Jabba 05, Balakot 01 and Punjab: Bahawalnagar 08 and Sialkot 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 41 C, Dalbandin and Sibbi 40C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Saidu Sialkot Bahawalnagar Dir Dalbandin Balakot May From

Recent Stories

SSUET hands over relief items to Karachi Traffic p ..

SSUET hands over relief items to Karachi Traffic police

1 minute ago
 Central registers first win in National T20 Cup, N ..

Central registers first win in National T20 Cup, Northern beat Southern

1 minute ago
 Ceremony held to mark Defence Day

Ceremony held to mark Defence Day

1 minute ago
 Muqam inaugurates renovated auditorium at Pakistan ..

Muqam inaugurates renovated auditorium at Pakistan National Council of the Arts ..

2 minutes ago
 President rejects State Life's appeals, directs to ..

President rejects State Life's appeals, directs to compensate families of policy ..

2 minutes ago
 Iqra Cricket Academy inaugurated at Iqra Universit ..

Iqra Cricket Academy inaugurated at Iqra University North Campus

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.