Hot, humid weather predicted for KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Met office Wednesday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the province during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Met office Wednesday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

The Met Office predicted thunderstorm with few heavy falls in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, however scattered rains and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram and Orakzai districts, while at isolated places in Bannu, lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, d I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts.

During this period isolated heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Swat, Dir, Battagram, Torghar, Bunner, Shangla, Mansehra and Mardan districts, while land sliding in the vulnerable areas of these districts cannot be ruled out.

