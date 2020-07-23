Hot, humid weather predicted for KP

The Provincial Met Office Thursday forecast hot and humid weather for most parts in the Province for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Thursday forecast hot and humid weather for most parts in the Province for next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Upper Dir, Shangla, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and Kohistan districts.

