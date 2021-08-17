UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:18 PM

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.0 degrees centigrade and 10.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, rain received in Zhob districts.

