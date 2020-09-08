Hot, humid weather remained in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in southern and eastern parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 13.0 degree centigrade and 7.2 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.