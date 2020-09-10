Hot, humid weather remained in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in southern and eastern parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in southern and eastern parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 12.0 degree centigrade and 07.1 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.