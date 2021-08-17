UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather To Continue In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

Hot, humid weather to continue in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country.

The hot and humid weather will continue in most parts of the country with increased day temperatures till Thursday.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Balochistan: Zhob 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Dalbandin, Nur Pur Thal, Nokkundi 42 C Bhakkar, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar 41 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zhob Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Dadu Dalbandin

Recent Stories

Farrukh describes PML-N's criticism on PMDA as 'un ..

Farrukh describes PML-N's criticism on PMDA as 'unfounded'

50 seconds ago
 Applications invited for attending Khawaja Moinudd ..

Applications invited for attending Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti's Urs

52 seconds ago
 Mufti Naeem lauds launching of Single National Cur ..

Mufti Naeem lauds launching of Single National Curriculum

53 seconds ago
 Construction Costs of US Onshore Wind Turbines Dro ..

Construction Costs of US Onshore Wind Turbines Drop 27% in 6 Years - Energy Dept ..

58 seconds ago
 Germany Ready to Help Countries Receiving Afghan R ..

Germany Ready to Help Countries Receiving Afghan Refugees - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 NATO Halts Support for Collapsed Afghan Government ..

NATO Halts Support for Collapsed Afghan Government - Stoltenberg

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.