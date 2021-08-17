Hot, humid weather to continue in most parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for plain areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents were penetrating upper parts of the country.

The hot and humid weather will continue in most parts of the country with increased day temperatures till Thursday.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Balochistan: Zhob 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Dalbandin, Nur Pur Thal, Nokkundi 42 C Bhakkar, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar 41 C.