Hot, Humid Weather To Prevail In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 09:07 PM

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 25.5 degrees centigrade and 14.6 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, very hot and dry weather is expected in Chaghi, Kharan, Awaran and its surrounding areas.

More Stories From Weather

