Hot, humid weather to prevail in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of Punjab including the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents are penetrating eastern parts of the country.

A spokesperson for the Meteorological department said that hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over the most parts of province. However, rain-wind/thundershower was likely in some districts.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 38 and 28 degreescentigrade, respectively.