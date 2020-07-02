Hot, humid weather to prevail in city Lahore

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, weak moist currents are also penetrating central and southern parts of the country.

According to the Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, however, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Multan, DG Khan , Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagr.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded in the cityas 39 degrees centigrade and 29 degrees centigrade respectively,on Thursday.