UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Humid Weather To Prevail In KP 06 Aug 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:43 PM

Hot, humid weather to prevail in KP 06 Aug 2019

The Met Office Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met Office Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours.

However rain-thunderstorm is expected in isolated areas including Hazara, Peshawar, Malakand and Mardan divisions.

The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the region with mercury level reached at 42 C in DI Khan. The maximum temperature in other parts of the provinces was recorded as: Peshawar 39, Bannu 41, Chitral 38, Parachinar 30, Malamjaba 21, Dir 36, Kalam 29 and Balakot 36.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parachinar Mardan Chitral Dir Malakand Balakot

Recent Stories

Sudanese Opposition Picks 2 Candidates for Premier ..

1 minute ago

Painting exhibition "Beautiful Pakistan" kicked of ..

1 minute ago

Two infamous gamblers booked in Peshawar

1 minute ago

Pakistan would unveil evil face of India before wo ..

1 minute ago

Sikh community stages Kashmir solidarity rally

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 06 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.