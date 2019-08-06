Hot, humid weather to prevail in KP 06 Aug 2019

The Met Office Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Met Office Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours.

However rain-thunderstorm is expected in isolated areas including Hazara, Peshawar, Malakand and Mardan divisions.

The weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the region with mercury level reached at 42 C in DI Khan. The maximum temperature in other parts of the provinces was recorded as: Peshawar 39, Bannu 41, Chitral 38, Parachinar 30, Malamjaba 21, Dir 36, Kalam 29 and Balakot 36.