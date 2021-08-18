UrduPoint.com

Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 28.4 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 63 per cent at 8 am and 41 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:42 am and set at 18:54 pm tomorrow.

