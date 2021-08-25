Hot & humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast hot & humid weather with chances of Dust, Raising, Winds (DRW)/ gusty winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot & humid weather with chances of Dust, Raising, Winds (DRW)/ gusty winds for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.0 degree centigrade and 28.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 71 percent at 8 am and 51 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 5:45 am and set at 6:47 pm tomorrow.