Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising winds (DRW) for the city and its suburbs during next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.2 degree centigrade and 29.2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8 am and 47 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:39 am and set at 18:59 pm tomorrow.