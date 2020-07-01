UrduPoint.com
Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40. 0 degree centigrade and 21.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 71 per cent at 8 am and 40 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow.

