Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:42 PM

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.

5 degree centigrade and 28. 8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 65 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow (Friday).

