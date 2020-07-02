Hot, Humid Weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City Multan
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:42 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.
5 degree centigrade and 28. 8 degree centigrade respectively.
The humidity was recorded 65 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.
The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow (Friday).