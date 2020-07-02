Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast for city Multan

The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and humid weather with chances of dust raising /gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.

5 degree centigrade and 28. 8 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 65 per cent at 8 am and 43 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:15 am and set at 19:21 pm tomorrow (Friday).