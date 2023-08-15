Hot, humid weather with isolated rain, thunderstorms likely in KP

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 05:29 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province.

However, it said that isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours hot, humid & partly cloudy weather prevailed in most districts of the province. Rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Nowshera (Risalpur 64 & Cherat 16), Timergara 54, Bajaur (Pashat 27 & Khaar Trace), Dir 25, Khyber (Landi Kotal 09 & Tirah Trace), Kakul 06, Mirkhani 05, Takht Bhai & Parachinar 03(each), Peshawar (City 02 & Airport 01), Saidu Sharif, Kalam & Buner 02 (each), D.

I.Khan ( Airport 01 & City Trace) Drosh and Kohat Airbase 01(each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/25, Chitral 37/19, Timergara 34/20, Dir 31/18, Mirkhani 40/15, Kalam 25/11, Drosh 39/23, Saidu Sharif 33/19, Pattan 38/24, Malam Jabba 23/15, Takht Bhai 32/24, Kakul 31/21, Balakot 310/21, Parachinar 30/15, Bannu 39/24, Cherat 27/17, D.I. Khan 42/27.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 42�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

