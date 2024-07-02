Hot, humid weather with scattered rain observed in city

Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city on Tuesday and the MET office has predicted similar conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the city on Tuesday and the MET office has predicted similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

According to MET officials, moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of the country and are likely to strengthen from Wednesday. They forecast that most parts of the country will experience hot and humid weather. However, isolated rain, windstorms, and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Balochistan, and southeast Sindh.

Rainfall was also recorded in various cities, including Balakot, Saidu Sharif, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Dir, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Barkhan, Murree, and Narowal.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Sibbi, where the mercury reached 48°C. In Lahore, the maximum temperature was 38.4°C, with a minimum of 25.5°C.

Data from the MET office revealed that near-average rainfall (18.2 mm) was recorded in June 2024. The heaviest one-day rainfall, 73.

6 mm, occurred in Joharabad (Punjab) on June 28th, while Malam Jabba had the highest total monthly rainfall of 132 mm.

The national mean monthly temperature for Pakistan was 32.16°C, slightly warmer than the country average of 31.98°C, with a +0.18°C anomaly. The daytime (maximum) temperature at the country level was 39.15°C, also slightly warmer than the country average of 38.85°C, with a +0.31°C anomaly. The hottest days of the month were observed in Bhakkar (Punjab) on the 13th and Turbat (Balochistan) on the 24th and 25th, with a maximum temperature of 49.0°C. Sibbi (Balochistan) was the warmest place with a mean monthly maximum temperature of 45.8°C.

The nighttime (minimum) temperature at the country level was 25.16°C, warmer than the countrywide average of 24.68°C, with a +0.48°C anomaly. The coldest night temperature of the month, 6.0°C, was recorded in Bagrote (Gilgit-Baltistan) on the 9th and Kalam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) on the 8th. Kalam was the coolest place with a mean monthly minimum temperature of 10.9°C.