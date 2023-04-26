UrduPoint.com

Hot In Most Central Southern Punjab, While Rain In KP, GB, Pothohar & Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in KP, GB, Pothohar & Kashmir

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts.

However, Met Office predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter the country from April 26 and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till the first week of May.

During the past 24 hour, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzaffarabad, Kalat and Gwadar.

The Rainfall(mm) recorded during the last 24 hours including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 09, Pattan 08, Malamjabba 03, Balochistan: Gwadar and Kalat 01.

Meanwhile, today's recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (�C): Jacobabad, Sibbi, Rahim Yar Khan 42, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana and Rohri 41.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Gwadar Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Larkana Jacobabad Dir Kalat Muzaffarabad Rohri April May All From

Recent Stories

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isola ..

Upper Sindh likely to experience moderate to isolated heavy falls on Thursday

1 minute ago
 Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between ..

Russian Embassy Denies Allegations of Ties Between Consul in Svalbard, Secret Se ..

1 minute ago
 Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro expresses sorrow over martyrdom of cops

1 minute ago
 BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

BISE exams of class IX & X to start from May 8

11 minutes ago
 Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK duri ..

Rains, winds, thunderstorms likely to hit AJK during April 26 to May 05

11 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Says Concerned About Occupation of Healt ..

WHO Chief Says Concerned About Occupation of Health Lab in Sudan by Party in Con ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.