Hot in most central southern Punjab, while rain in KP, GB, Pothohar & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while hot in central and southern parts.

However, Met Office predicted that rain wind-thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is likely to enter the country from April 26 and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till the first week of May.

During the past 24 hour, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muzaffarabad, Kalat and Gwadar.

The Rainfall(mm) recorded during the last 24 hours including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir 09, Pattan 08, Malamjabba 03, Balochistan: Gwadar and Kalat 01.

Meanwhile, today's recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (�C): Jacobabad, Sibbi, Rahim Yar Khan 42, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana and Rohri 41.