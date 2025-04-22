Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 10:33 PM
Hot and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Hot and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Tuesday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting similar conditions over the next 24 hours.
According to MET officials, Lahore recorded a high of 36°C and a low of 23°C.
They also predicted a chance of scattered rain over the next two days, along with the possibility of windstorms in various parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 88, while PM2.5 levels were measured at 5.8 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended annual guideline.
Recent Stories
Luc Triangle meets Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussa ..
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on April 25
Punjab govt transfers 11 officers
Indian media indulging in false propaganda against Pakistan again
7th convocation of PUMHS held
CISS hosts int'l conference on nuclear deterrence
Khuli Kachehri held at circuit house Sanghar
Islamabad seeks global partners to tackle water crisis
Matiari observes world earth day with awareness program
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case
More Stories From Weather
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Lahore1 day ago
-
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather1 day ago
-
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow3 days ago
-
Rain-thunderstorms and hailstorms expected in northern regions; heatwave to persist in Sindh5 days ago
-
More intermittent rains, hailstorms likely in Lahore, Punjab5 days ago
-
NAWABSHAH recorded highest temperature 50 C , matching the record set in April 20185 days ago
-
Unusual hailstorm damages vehicles in Islamabad; PMD warns of unstable weather6 days ago
-
Rain, hailstorm trip over 50 IESCO’s feeders6 days ago
-
Rain, hailstorm: ITP ensures smooth flow on city roads6 days ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Lahore6 days ago
-
PDMA Punjab warns of rising temperatures, expected rainfall across province this month7 days ago