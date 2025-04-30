Open Menu

Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 10:51 PM

Hot and partly cloudy weather persisted in the city on Wednesday. The MET Office forecast similar conditions over the next 24 hours, with a chance of scattered rain

Officials reported the maximum temperature at 38°C and the minimum at 26°C.

Officials reported the maximum temperature at 38°C and the minimum at 26°C.

They added that scattered showers may occur over the next two days, accompanied by possible windstorms in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 156, with PM2.5 levels recorded at 12.6 times above the WHO’s recommended annual guideline.

